Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

Shares of NYSE:GBS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. GBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in GBS during the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in GBS by 555.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.