Insider Selling: Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $10,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.17. 24,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,694. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 82.8% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

