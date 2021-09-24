Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,946. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

