Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$3.18 on Monday. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

