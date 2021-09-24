Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.12.

Shares of NTLA traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,366. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,679 shares of company stock worth $117,525,011 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

