Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,102.95

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,102.95 ($27.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,196 ($28.69). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,160 ($28.22), with a volume of 284,911 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,102.95. The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

