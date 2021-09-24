Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.1% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $71,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $575.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.94 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.06 and its 200-day moving average is $471.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.