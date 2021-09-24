IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $414.99 million, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

