Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.98.
NASDAQ ITMR opened at $30.21 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $486.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $5,455,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itamar Medical
Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.
