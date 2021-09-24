Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.98.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $30.21 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $486.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $5,455,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

