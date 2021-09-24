Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for South32 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

