Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

JEF stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

