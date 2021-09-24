JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.46

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.46 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 47.50 ($0.62). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 331,106 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £76.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

