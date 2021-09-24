Jonathan H. Cartwright Purchases 6,218 Shares of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Stock

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) insider Jonathan H. Cartwright purchased 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,897.60 ($25,996.34).

Shares of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.27) on Friday. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 341 ($4.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of £350.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.23.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.