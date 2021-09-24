Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading Up 2.1%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) shares rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 323,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 567,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

JUSHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Jushi from $5.25 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

Jushi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

