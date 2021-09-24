Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 105100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

