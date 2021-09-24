Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $111,857.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00072833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00109509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00149270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.84 or 0.99795387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.94 or 0.06843602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00783356 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.