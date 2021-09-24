Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,000. PROG accounts for about 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.24% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. 7,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

