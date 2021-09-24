Klaytn 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106.11 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $106.11 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00112074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00164809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,426.03 or 1.00196023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.90 or 0.07011647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.66 or 0.00793104 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,678,975,360 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,016,169 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

