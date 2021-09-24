Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) rose 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38). Approximately 2,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.59. The stock has a market cap of £743.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

