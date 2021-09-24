Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

KRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

