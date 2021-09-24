L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,243 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $629.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.