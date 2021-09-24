L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $411.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $172.80 and a twelve month high of $420.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.29, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.89.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

