Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post sales of $128.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Landec posted sales of $135.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $547.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Landec by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Landec by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $302.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.