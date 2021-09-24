Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post $98.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.94 million. Lannett posted sales of $126.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $430.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $439.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $463.18 million, with estimates ranging from $450.35 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

LCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Lannett has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.05.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

