Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $171.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $154.79 on Monday. Lear has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,316 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

