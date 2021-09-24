LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $139,296.86 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, LHT has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $139,296.86 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005410 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010965 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.