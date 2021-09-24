LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0234 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $71,806.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043796 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,056,809,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,036,271 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

