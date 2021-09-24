Linda Yueh Buys 4,716 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

Shares of LON SGRO traded down GBX 30.95 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,260.55 ($16.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,450. SEGRO Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,101.44. The company has a market cap of £15.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

