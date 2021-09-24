Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce $2.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $11.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. 286,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

