LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Down 0.8%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.51. 23,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 100,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.07.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $140.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,076.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

