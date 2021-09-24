loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 330,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.