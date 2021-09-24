loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
Shares of LDI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 330,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $39.85.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.