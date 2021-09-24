Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading Up 6%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

The stock has a market cap of $928.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

