Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading Up 6%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.
The stock has a market cap of $928.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)
Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.
