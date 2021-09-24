Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.91

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.91 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 33.90 ($0.44), with a volume of 335,915 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.91.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.