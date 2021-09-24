Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.07. 36,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,921. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

