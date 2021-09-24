Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.
Shares of LULU traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.07. 36,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,921. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.78.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.