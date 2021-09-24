Maecenas Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $199,829.74 and $334.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00124581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.