Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $124,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.08. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

