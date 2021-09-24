MakiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00147874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,276.74 or 1.00195151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.19 or 0.06783331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00780777 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

