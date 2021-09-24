Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

NexWave Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 2.4% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 253,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.46. 81,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

