Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of MARUY stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 5,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marubeni has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $93.20.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

