Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Cap of $14.80 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and $1.39 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

