McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $506,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 244,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $166,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $755.08. 243,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,881,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

