Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.18.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $130.81. 26,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,721. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.