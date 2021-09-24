Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. 622,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,791,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

