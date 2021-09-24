Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $51.93 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $32,537.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.93 or 0.00120921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00108855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00148862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,991.34 or 1.00102831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.83 or 0.06835913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00778466 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 462,507 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

