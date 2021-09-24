Mist (MIST) Achieves Market Cap of $4.84 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00043666 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.