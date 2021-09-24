Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $157.60 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,020 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $157,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.73. 96,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

