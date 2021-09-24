Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $173.17 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 271,765 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Oracle worth $173,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $364,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Oracle by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 602,288 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. 183,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,040,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

