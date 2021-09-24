Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $632.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $632,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,836.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,761.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,460.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

