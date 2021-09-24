Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $69,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.55. 25,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.26.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.