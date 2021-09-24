Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $200,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.47. 116,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,384. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.